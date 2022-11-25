VH1’s ‘You’re Cut Off’ Original Cast Members: Where Are the Stars of Seasons 1 and 2 Now?

VH1’s You’re Cut Off reality series premiered in June 2010. While it only lasted for two seasons through February 2011, fans of the original show can’t help but wonder how the cast is doing now after their affluent lives were disrupted by the show.

The former series focused on nine wealthy women who were told they were going to be featured on a fake television production called The Good Life. However, they were later told that their families had “cut them off” from their spending money, and that they were participating in an eight-week program, which introduced them to a simpler lifestyle.

After the women learned they were tricked into the financial rehabilitation program, they were moved into a house where they had to share rooms with one another. While some of the cast members learned how to change their perspective on money, a few others didn’t get as far and “failed” the program.

Former season 1 cast member Jessica Cimato opened up about her time on the show in a June 2010 interview with Starcasm, noting how it “changed her outlook on life”

“I don’t take things and people for granted anymore,” she explained, before admitting the reason why she initially “didn’t think it was fair” for her to be placed onto the show.”

“I was very mad at my mom because she never complained before,” Jessica added. “But I soon saw that she was just trying to help prepare me for the real world and take me out of the fantasy world I was living in. It was wrong of me to believe money makes you and money can bring you happiness.”

Ten years later, Jess landed a charter guest role on season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, in which she became known for voicing her grievances with the main cast members. From arguments to gossip, the New Jersey native didn’t hesitate to speak her mind whenever she got the chance.

Nowadays, Jess frequently shares her traveling adventures with her Instagram followers. Among them includes former You’re Cut Off and Below Deck Sailing Yacht castmate Erica Rose Sanders.

Prior to appearing on VH1’s former show, the lawyer starred in season 9 of The Bachelor in 2006. After she was eliminated in week 3 of the dating series, Erica returned for seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor Pad.

The Houston native shares adorable moments with her two daughters, Aspen and Holland, via Instagram from time to time. She shares Aspen with husband Charles Sanders, and Holland from a previous relationship.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the cast from then and now!