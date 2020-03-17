Does this technically count as an apology? Vanessa Hudgens faced backlash from fans over comments about the coronavirus outbreak she made on Instagram Live on Monday, March 16, but now, one day later, she claims her words were taken “out of context.” On Tuesday, March 17, she shared a second statement on her Instagram Story as she stressed that she “doesn’t take this situation lightly.”

“Hey, guys, so yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realize today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” Vanessa, 31, said on her Story. “It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I am at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope you guys are doing, too … in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y’all.”

The clarification came after fans called the High School Musical alum out for questioning how long the pandemic would last. “Um, yeah till July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t,” she said on the Instagram Live. “I’m sorry, but like it’s a virus, I get it. I respect it, but at the same time, like … even if everybody gets it. Like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but inevitable. I don’t know … maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Backlash was swift as commenters joked Vanessa was “willingly canceling herself.” One wrote, “Wow, the ignorance runs deep with this one.” A second added, “I’m really f–king sad that she said this, TBH.” Even fellow celebrities like The View host Meghan McCain spoke out against the statement, tweeting, “Millennials are going to literally put people’s lives at risk. Think about how heartless and craven you sound Vanessa.”

The non-apology isn’t getting her very far, either. One Twitter user who shared the original Instagram Live clip quipped, “Guys, guys, it’s fine. This unedited video of her comments in real-time was taken out of context!!!!”

Soon after, Vanessa took to Twitter to address the hate with an actual apology. Sharing a screenshot of a statement she typed up in the Notes app of her phone, she wrote, “Hey, guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram Live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Celebrities like Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Quantum of Solace’s Olga Kurylenko and Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju have already opened up about being diagnosed with COVID-19 and the symptoms they’ve been dealing with. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too,” Tom shared on Instagram. In a second post, he explained, “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

