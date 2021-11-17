Everyone knows that Vanessa Hudgens is one of the most fashionable talents in Hollywood today. For years, the former Disney Channel star was praised for her effortless Bohemian outfits. However, Vanessa also loves getting glammed up for the red carpet! Either way, the Salinas, California, native is a big fan of going braless.

In fact, on November 15, Vanessa stunned in a little black dress with a plunging neckline while attending the Tick, Tick… Boom! movie premiere with her boyfriend, Cole Tucker. The actress, who plays Karessa Johnson in the musical drama, amplified her look with a diamond necklace, earrings and ring.

Since catapulting to fame after starring in 2006’s High School Musical, Vanessa has slowly but surely learned to navigate stardom. “Over the past couple of years, I’ve really come into my own,” she told Shape magazine during an October interview.

“When you’re fully accepting of who you are, and you stop trying to suppress pieces of yourself, you can conquer the world. I love how silly I am. I love how excitable I am. And I love that I’m finally at a place where I can access those things,” Vanessa continued. “Even the quirky stuff that might have been shut down by other people in the past, like being ridiculous with my friends, those are things I’m now allowing to thrive. For some people, I’m way too much. But I love who I am, and there’s such power in that.”

In January 2020, Vanessa went through a highly publicized breakup with fellow actor Austin Butler. The pair dated for nearly nine years before calling it quits. Come February 2021, Vanessa went public with Cole — and she looks more in love than ever!

“Where I am now is better than I could have dreamed of. My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don’t always go the way I expected,” Vanessa gushed. “For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25. That didn’t happen. But I’m in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn’t matter.”

