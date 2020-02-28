Gone but not forgotten. Following the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, wife and mother Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a clip from a documentary dedicated to the father-daughter duo on Thursday, February 27.

“Missing you both so much #GigiBryant and @kobebryant MUSE documentary. Even missing your ‘earthquakes’ [a.k.a] leg shakes,” the mother of four captioned the clip. She pointed out that the background music was “XO” by Beyoncé, which was Kobe’s favorite song. The songstress even sang the tune in his honor at the “Celebration of Life” memorial on Monday, February 24.

Photo by Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Vanessa also took the stage at the heartbreaking memorial. “The audience stood up and clapped as she walked in and sat down in the front row,” an eyewitness told In Touch. The 37-year-old gushed over her daughter in her speech. “I loved the way she looked up at me while hugging me. It was as if she was soaking me all in,” she said. “I miss looking at her beautiful face.”

For Kobe’s part, she added, “He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved or wanted me more than Kobe.”

Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. They were among the nine people to lose their lives in the horrific accident. In the wake of their passing, Vanessa is leaning on family and friends for support.

“Her mom is always with her and the girls and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system,” a source told Us Weekly. Following the incident, the beauty has been in “denial” but understands “life must go on for her family,” the insider noted.

“Vanessa takes solace in the support of her mom and her sister, [Sophie Laine], who are committed to seeing her through this. But at the end of the day, there aren’t words to describe her feelings,” the source said, adding it “will take a very long time for life to normalize.”