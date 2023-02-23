The drama unfolds! Katie Maloney is not here for Scheana Shay pushing Raquel Leviss to hook up with Tom Schwartz following his divorce from the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host.

“She’s an evil, evil little troll,” Katie, 36, expressed on the new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired don Wednesday, February 22. “Scheana, you’re a s–tty person. You’re a s–tty friend, and it’s fine because karma’s gonna come for you, and I’ll watch your world burn and I’ll smile.”

The drama began after Scheana, 37, seemingly “pushed” Raquel, 28, onto Tom, 40, following his and Katie’s split.

“When we were in Vegas for the Vanderpump à Paris opening, [Katie said] ‘I saw some rumors about Raquel and Schwartz online, and honestly if it was true, I would embrace it. He needs to start dating,’” the “Scheananigans” podcast host claimed during a conversation with Raquel. “She was the one, first of all, who pushed me to then bring it up to you.”

Raquel responded, saying that when she spoke with Katie and fellow costar Lala Kent, their stories differed. During their hangout, Katie said she would be “hurt” if something happened between Raquel and Tom.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Scheana went on to break down her “roller-coaster” of a friendship with Katie in a confessional, explaining, “It seems like we both always want to see the worst in each other, and we struggle to find that good.”

Katie, for her part, continued to slam Scheana after she hosted a podcast episode with Tom to discuss his love life.

“A friend wouldn’t do this. A friend wouldn’t bring him on a podcast when he’s vulnerable like this and try to coerce him into saying s–t,” Katie said during a heated phone call with Lala, 32. “She needs to stay the f–k out my s–t. We don’t need her. She wants to be supportive. Be supportive over there.”

Katie and Tom were dating for 12 years and married for three before announcing their decision to divorce in March 2022. Ultimately, Tom did go on to hook up with Raquel in August 2022, following their split. However, this has yet to be aired on the show. Despite the drama, Raquel told Life & Style exclusively that she had “no regrets” about the kiss.

“As a single person, I feel like I’m putting myself first for the very first time in my life, and I thought that Schwartz was very [and] has always been super sweet,” Raquel shared at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere at SUR on February 7. “I was never really attracted to him or thought of him in that way until after James [Kennedy] and I broke up. So, it was something that interested me, and I gave it a shot.”