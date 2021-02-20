Vacation like an A-lister. Blue Desert Cabo is quickly becoming an elite bucket list destination in Mexico for celebrities and influencers alike by boasting a collection of opulent villas and rental properties. The recently launched boutique rental and real estate firm opened in 2019 and has developed a refreshingly different approach to luxury travel, distinguishing itself by curating bespoke itineraries for its guests.

Clients can choose from quite a variety of services and amenities provided by the Blue Desert Cabo Concierge team including a luxury vehicle with your personal driver, an exclusive butler to be on-call 24-hours, a five-course dinner cooked and served in your villa by an award-winning chef, notable party planners who will turn your villa into whatever you can dream of and even a private fireworks display right on the beach followed by an intimate night at the fire pit indulging on s’mores while wrapped in cozy Mexican blankets.

Courtesy of Blue Desert Cabo

Staying in your own private villa, Blue Desert Cabo brings the resort to you and makes it the perfect sanctuary. Many of the properties are gated for extra privacy and feature infinity pools, outdoor bars and patios, fire pits, oceanfront views with private beachside entrances and maid service.

Best-in-class concierge services paired with private villas overlooking the Sea of Cortez makes Blue Desert Cabo a celebrity hotspot. Notable names such as Sarah Hyland, Heather McDonald, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Josh Flagg and Jordyn Woods have stayed in some of Blue Desert’s most lavish homes.