Dr. Mohan’s relationship with Dr. Ciaravino was not just a merely professional one; it was a bond forged in mutual respect and a shared vision for excellence in plastic surgery. Under his mentorship, Dr. Mohan had the unique opportunity to delve deep into his thought processes, both in the clinic and the operating room. This exposure allowed her to understand the intricacies of his practice and the reasons behind his emphasis on certain principles, such as patient care and honing surgical skills.

To Dr. Mohan, carrying forward Dr. Ciaravino’s legacy means more than just achieving remarkable results; it signifies a commitment to providing exceptional care by truly mastering the art and science of plastic surgery. Dr. Mohan, specializing in breast augmentation and breast surgery, has embraced this responsibility, ensuring every patient experiences a comprehensive and individualized approach, reminiscent of Dr. Ciaravino’s ethos.

The influence of Dr. Ciaravino on Dr. Mohan’s practice is evident in her dedication to patient well-being. She believes in partnering with patients individually, creating unique relationships that allow a deeper understanding of their desires and expectations. This partnership is a cornerstone of her practice, enabling her to provide the highest level of service and achieve results that align with each patient’s vision.

Dr. Mohan’s commitment to continuing Dr. Ciaravino’s legacy is reflected in her approach to patient education and communication. Dr. Mohan spoke of her experience with Dr Ciaravino saying, “I was fortunate enough to work with him (Dr. Ciaravino) for many years and deeply understand his unique vision, his thought process, both for the practice and for each individual patient.”

She recognizes the importance of informed decision-making and ensures that her patients are well-versed in the various aspects of their chosen procedures. Through detailed consultations and preoperative appointments, Dr. Mohan fosters an environment of trust and transparency, allowing patients to feel confident and secure in their choices.

In addition to upholding the standards of patient care set by Dr. Ciaravino, Dr. Mohan is also contributing to the evolution of plastic surgery. She is at the forefront of adapting innovative techniques and methods, ensuring that her practice remains cutting-edge and aligned with the latest advancements in the field. This commitment to innovation, coupled with a foundation built on the principles of Dr. Ciaravino, positions Dr. Mohan as a leading figure in plastic surgery.

Dr. Mohan’s reverence for Dr. Ciaravino’s work and legacy is not just about preserving the past; it’s about building a future where his ideals continue to inspire and guide. She is actively involved in refining and enhancing the methodologies and techniques inherited from him, ensuring that they evolve to meet the changing needs and expectations of patients. This dynamic approach to honoring his legacy ensures that the values he championed remain relevant and impactful.

Continuing a legacy is laden with responsibility and a deep sense of purpose. Dr. Mohan, with grace and determination, has embraced this journey, ensuring that the principles of excellence, compassion, and innovation that Dr. Ciaravino stood for continue to flourish. Her practice is a living testament to the enduring impact of his work, a place where patients experience the fusion of his timeless values with her contemporary vision.

Reflecting on the special relationship she shared with Dr. Ciaravino, Dr. Mohan acknowledges the profound influence he has had on her career. His teachings have shaped her approach to breast surgery forever, instilling in her a commitment to mastery and deep respect for the individuality of each patient. This influence is a guiding light for Dr. Mohan, inspiring her to uphold the highest standards of care and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the field.

The legacy of Dr. Ciaravino is not just a chapter in the history of plastic surgery; it is a continuing narrative of excellence and compassion. Dr. Kriti Mohan, with her dedication and vision, is ensuring that this narrative evolves and thrives, touching the lives of countless individuals seeking self-transformation. The principles and values he upheld are alive in her practice, guiding her in her pursuit of mastery and her commitment to the well-being of her patients. The journey of honoring and continuing his legacy is a testament to the enduring impact of his work and the promising future of plastic surgery under the stewardship of Dr. Mohan.

