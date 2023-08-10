Article presented by Shannon Sparks

Get ready to dive into the world of creators, million-dollar success stories, and the captivating journey of the latest guest on the Billion Dollar Babie podcast: Tana Mongeau. In one of the latest episodes of Billion Dollar Babie, the online sensation will be getting in bed with Tara Electric (literally), giving us an inside look at her journey as an influencer and revealing the juicy secrets to her meteoric rise to success.

The Billion Dollar Babie podcast isn’t your typical entrepreneurial podcast. Billion Dollar Babie is a raw, genuine dive into the art of influence with some of the top social media entrepreneurs, thought leaders and content creators. As being an influencer becomes more desirable by the day (one poll stated that 1 in 4 young people plan on becoming one), the need for influencer education becomes ever more prevalent. What does it take to become an influencer in 2023? How does an influencer make money? And how do aspiring influencers breakthrough to mega-stardom? These are all questions that Tara is fully equipped to help answer. As the CEO of Unruly Agency, an influencer marketing company that has grossed over $180M and minted 50+ brand new millionaires, Tara has the potential with Billion Dollar Babie in helping millions of aspiring online personalities turn their brand into thriving businesses.

In this (already released!) episode with Tana, get a glimpse of her journey through the highs and lows of her social media stardom. Tana gets candid about the realities of her larger-than-life persona, opening up about her thoughts on fame and if she’d choose a simpler line of work. Most importantly, she touches on a prevalent issue among influencers: burnout – a problem Tana never thought she would experience. She also dives into her relationship with controversy, revealing why her beef with Dave Portnoy was a turning point she never saw coming.

But that’s not all! Tana and Tara peel back the layers on the world of trolls, cancel culture, and other surprising challenges that come with always being in the public eye. Discover Tana’s unexpected connection with Logan Paul and why she’s drawn to his controversies like a moth to a flame. And finally, find out who Tana thinks is “the biggest clout chaser in Hollywood”.

This is definitely a cant-miss episode that will leave you both entertained and enlightened as Billion Dollar Babie dives headfirst into Tana’s most headline-grabbing moments and dissect how she has managed to turn chaos into cold hard cash.

With the stage set for an enlightening conversation, brace yourselves for a masterclass on fame, trolls, and the art of staying true to oneself – and getting it monetized. We’ll gain insights, motivation, and a newfound understanding of what it takes to thrive in the ever-evolving world of social media and content creation. Be ready to manifest your inner Billion Dollar Babie like Tana!

