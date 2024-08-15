Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife, Norma Mitchell, failed to appear in court as part of her plea for a restraining order against the actor after he allegedly harassed her on social media, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a hearing was held in Los Angeles on Monday, August 12.

An attorney for Tyrese, 45, appeared at the hearing but Norma didn’t show up. The judge decided to dismiss the case due to her non-appearance.

Back in May, Norma, who was married to Tyrese from 2007 to 2009, sued him for defamation.

In the lawsuit, she accused the Fast & Furious actor of making a series of posts on Instagram that included “false accusations she has committed blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.”

Norma also accused Tyrese of sharing court documents from their divorce on social media. She said the paperwork revealed their daughter Shayla’s school and other private details.

She said Tyrese knew he should not have posted it based on his caption. The caption, which included a link to the documents, read, “Before they make me delete this post and the link with the full 167 pages of court documents with details [receipts] to back up everything GO THERE NOW.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty

“There was no social value in the information. The intrusion into Mitchell’s privacy was severe. Mitchell did not consent to the publicity explicitly nor did she voluntarily seek public attention about these issues,” her lawyer argued.

“Mitchell was harmed and suffered emotional distress. and Tyrese’s conduct was a substantial factor in causing Norma’s harm.”

The attorney added, “When Gibson publicly disclosed the information, he acted with malice, oppression, and fraud, thus entitling Mitchell to an award of punitive damages.”

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages. The same day, Norma filed a petition for a restraining order. She asked the court to prohibit the actor from speaking about her online.

She asked that court to force Tyrese to remove the social media posts in question.

Norma also asked that he be on the hook for therapy sessions needed over the situation.

Rachel Luna / Getty

The judge denied Norma’s request for a temporary restraining order at the time but set a hearing for August to decide on a permanent order. Norma did not show, and the petition was dismissed.

Tyrese has yet to respond to Norma’s defamation lawsuit.

As In Touch previously reported, Tyrese is in the middle of a separate discrimination battle with Home Depot. The actor sued Home Depot over an incident at an L.A. store in 2023.

He claimed the cashier discriminated against him and his team. Home Depot denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said Tyrese was not discriminated against.

At the time of the lawsuit being filed, Home Depot said, “Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form. We value Mr. Gibson as a customer, and in the months since this happened, we’ve reached out to him and his attorneys several times to try to resolve his concerns. We will continue to do so.”

The case is ongoing.