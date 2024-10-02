Tyrese Gibson scoffed at his ex-wife Norma Mitchell’s claims he caused her harm with a series of social media posts about her and demanded her lawsuit be thrown out of court, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Tyrese, 45, denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the defamation lawsuit brought by Norma in May.

Norma accused Tyrese of using his Instagram account to “cyber harass, defame and dox” her.

Tyrese’s attorney argued that, “[Norma’s] claims are barred, in whole or in part, because [Norma] suffered no damages as a result of the alleged wrongful conduct, or alternatively, any damages were not the legal result of any alleged conduct on the part of [Tyrese].” Further, he argued that if Norma did suffer any damages, such injury was caused by her own conduct.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate

The actor’s attorney also argued, “[Tyrese] acted reasonably and in good faith at all times herein, based on the relevant facts and circumstances known by him at that time he so acted. Accordingly, [Norma is] barred from any of the recovery in this action.”

He added, “[Tyrese’s] conduct with respect to [Norma] was justified, privileged and effected in good faith, without malice, spite, or conscious, reckless, or negligent disregard of Plaintiff’s rights, if any, and without improper purpose or motive, maliciousness, or ill will of any kind.”

A judge has yet to rule.

In her lawsuit, Norma’s lawyer said, “[Tyrese] is livid purportedly because [Norma] cannot afford to contribute as much as he can towards their daughter’s private high school tuition. Although [Tyrese] recently filed a motion in family court, he has turned to Instagram to publicly litigate the issue by slamming [Norma] with a cruel barrage of derogatory and defamatory posts, including false accusations she has committed blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.”

Norma said Tyrese doxed her and their minor daughter by posting an unredacted copy of the court motion on Instagram. Norma’s lawyer said, “The 176-page Motion contains [Norma’s] private and confidential information, including their daughter’s full name, the name of her high school” and other private information.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors

Her lawyer noted, “[Tyrese’s] lies have spread like wildfire across news media along with [Norma’s] private information. [Norma] and her daughter have reluctantly found themselves in the public eye under vexatious circumstances.”

“News outlets republished [Tyrese’s] false allegations about [Norma] along with their daughter’s name, the name of her high school, and their photos. [Tyrese’s] followers continue to respond by posting vile comments about [Norma],” her lawyer continued.

Her lawsuit read, “One fan urged [Tyrese] to get his ‘ammunition and war!’ [Norma] fears what [Tyrese] or one of his fans will do next. She is mortified. [Norma] requests orders requiring [Tyrese] take down his posts and her private information. She also asks to be made whole from the harm he has caused.”

As In Touch first reported. on top of her civil lawsuit, Norma filed a petition for a restraining order against Tyrese. The case was dropped after she failed to appear at a recent court hearing.

On top of the drama with Norma, Tyrese was recently arrested over unpaid child support owed to his other ex-wife, Samantha Lee.