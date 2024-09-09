Tyrese Gibson was arrested for not paying child support and was ordered to pay $73,000, In Touch can confirm.

The Fast & Furious actor, 45, was arrested on Monday, September 9, when he appeared before Judge Kevin Farmer in a Fulton County, Georgia, courtroom for his ongoing child support battle with ex-wife Samantha Lee. The former couple – who were married from 2017 until 2020 – share one daughter, Soraya, 5.

The judge expressed concern over Tyrese’s refusal to pay the $10,000 a month he was previously ordered to start paying back in April 2023, according to TMZ. Tyrese was eventually put in handcuffs during the hearing and was taken out of the courtroom.

According to the order for incarceration viewed by In Touch, the judge said that Tyrese can avoid jail time if he pays the $73,525.73 he owes Samantha, 34. The sum also includes $7,500 for Samantha’s attorney fees.

Prior to his arrest, Tyrese told fans he expected to be apprehended during the child support hearing and he even accused Samantha’s legal team and the judge of colluding against him. “Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer [collusion],” the Squealer actor wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Page Six.

“We are APPEALING ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE….. The second time we tried to get him recused from the bench. [He actually denied his own request to be thrown off the bench] …imagine that???” he continued in the post.

Tyrese was also recently involved in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Home Depot after he sued the company for $1 million over an incident that took place at a Los Angeles store in February 2023.

He claimed that a Home Depot cashier discriminated against him and his associates. Tyrese alleged that he started to make a purchase, though left the store because fans began to notice him. He added he gave his associates his card credit to complete the sale, though the cashier allegedly said that Tyrese had to be present in order to use the card.

Tyrese eventually returned to the cash register to talk to the cashier, and they began to argue before he reportedly told her, “Should I have the CEO of Home Depot call you tomorrow? Because he’s my neighbor in Atlanta.”

After Tyrese filed the lawsuit, Home Depot released a statement about the incident. “Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form,” the statement read. “We value Mr. Gibson as a customer, and in the months since this happened, we’ve reached out to him and his attorneys several times to try to resolve his concerns. We will continue to do so.”

In July, In Touch exclusively reported that lawyers representing Home Depot demanded Tyrese be ordered to submit to a second deposition after he allegedly refused to answer questions during a deposition.

In the paperwork, the lawyers claimed that Tyrese refused “to respond to numerous questions including, but not limited to, identification of his mental health providers he has allegedly treated with for the emotional distress alleged in this case and other factors contributing to his current mental state which he has identified repeatedly to the public.”