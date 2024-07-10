Tyrese Gibson was slammed as part of his racial discrimination lawsuit against Home Depot for allegedly refusing to answer questions during a recent deposition, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, lawyers representing Home Depot demanded Tyrese, 45, be ordered to submit to a second deposition.

The lawyers claimed Tyrese refused “to respond to numerous questions including, but not limited to, identification of his mental health providers he has allegedly treated with for the emotional distress alleged in this case and other factors contributing to his current mental state which he has identified repeatedly to the public.”

Tyrese sued Home Depot for $1 million over an incident that took place at a Los Angeles store on February 11, 2023.

Leon Bennett / Getty

The actor claimed a Home Depot cashier discriminated against him and his associates. He said he had started to make a purchase but left the store because fans started to notice him. He said he gave his associates his card credit to finalize the sale. He said the cashier initially told his team the purchase could be completed with Tyrese’s card without Tyrese present.

However, Tyrese said when his associates tried to use the card, the cashier refused without Tyrese’s ID. The actor said he went back inside the store to talk to the cashier. Tyrese and the woman had a back and forth which led to Tyrese reportedly telling the cashier, “Should I have the CEO of Home Depot call you tomorrow? Because he’s my neighbor in Atlanta.”

A rep for the company released a statement after the lawsuit was filed.

It read, “Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form. We value Mr. Gibson as a customer, and in the months since this happened, we’ve reached out to him and his attorneys several times to try to resolve his concerns. We will continue to do so.”

In court, Home Depot denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The company claimed security footage never showed Tyrese speaking to the cashier before leaving the store. In the newly filed motion, Home Depot claimed Tyrese’s written answers in the case contradict his deposition testimony.

They said Tyrese claims he suffered “emotional distress, shame, anxiety, indignity, humiliation, embarrassment, inconvenience and mental suffering,” which he attributes to the February 11, 2023 incident that is the subject of this litigation.

Home Depot said Tyrese first told them, “he has NOT received any consultation or examination from a Health Care Provider for any injury he attributes to the Incident.”

However, during his deposition, Home Depot said Tyrese switched his answer. “During his March 25, 2024 deposition, Plaintiff Gibson testified that he has received treatment ‘on multiple occasions’ for the emotional distress he is alleging in this lawsuit,” Home Depot’s lawyer claimed.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Home Depot accused Tyrese of refusing to name his therapists when asked. A lawyer for Home Depot said, “[Tyrese] also refused to discuss matters related to the emotional trauma he has suffered, and admits on social media that he continues to suffer from to this day, that is unrelated to the February 11, 2023 incident.”

In addition, the lawyer claimed Tyrese “engaged in behavior of responding to questions with questions, making statements such as ‘That is none of your business’, engaged in long nonresponsive statements on the record, repeatedly threatened to leave, refused to answer questions despite his understanding thereof and was generally uncooperative.”

A judge has yet to rule on Home Depot’s motion for another deposition.