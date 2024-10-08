Tyreek Hill is fighting the model suing him for assault after she asked to subpoena records related to past NFL investigations, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver objected to several subpoenas issued by social media influencer named Sophie Hall.

Back in February, Sophie sued Tyreek, 30, in Florida Court.

In his new filing, Tyreek said Sophie’s demanded records from the NFL regarding investigation into prior accusations of an alleged assault and battery in June 2023, allegations of battery against Tyreek’s son in 2019 and an alleged assault and battery by strangulation while Tyreek was at Oklahoma State University. Tyreek denied the he had hurt his child and said the kid injured himself while they were playing a boxing game.

The NFL star pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation while in college, according to reports. He was sentenced to three years probation.

In June 2023, Tyreek was accused of slapping an employee at a marina in Miami. The case was settled and no charges were brought.

Another subpoena requested records from the National College Athletic Association regarding an alleged assault and battery by strangulation.

Tyreek argued the “documentation sough about prior alleged incidents involving” him “is completely irrelevant and not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence, because none of the incidents are similar to the incident alleged in this case.”

The NFL star’s lawyers accused the model of being “highly motivated not only from getting money in this case, but to growing her on-line social influencer business.” He submitted alleged texts that shows Sophie saying she was having a great time after the alleged assault.

Megan Briggs / Getty

In her lawsuit, Sophie, who has over two million followers across social media platforms, said she bought a ticket for her 10-year-old son to attend Tyreek’s football camp in June 2023.

She said she did not know Tyreek until she attended the camp. Sophie said the day after she registered her child to attend, Tyreek sent her a direct message on Instagram. She said he asked to meet up and get to know each other.

The model said Tyreek spoke “in a flirtatious and playful manner.” At one point, she said he told her he was known to be a “good stepdad.”

Sophie claimed Tyreek asked her to come to a day before the camp started to hang out and gave her his cell number. She said he told her to call him directly. The model said Tyreek asked her to come back to his home after the football camp.

She said that she was picked up by a driver and escorted to Tyreek’s home. She said after she arrived, Tyreek said he had to leave.

Sophie said she spent time with his mom and sister. Tyreek eventually came home, according to the suit. Sophie said he started to practice football with his trainer.

The model said she stood off to the side.

At one point, Sophie said Tyreek invited her to participate in offensive line drills with him. She said he told her to practice since her son played the same position. Sophie said she agreed despite knowing nothing about football.

During the first play, Sophie said she caused Tyreek to fall backwards, “garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the Defendant’s mother, sister, friend and trainer.”

“Apparently embarrassed by his loss of stability as a result of contact by a woman during the ‘football play’, [Tyreek’s] attitude changed and he became angry,” the suit alleged.

Stacy Revere / Getty

She said in another play, Tyreek charged into her violently “and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries.”

“The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with mental hardware implantation,” the suit alleged.

Sophie sued for battery and assault, claiming Tyreek’s actions were willful and malicious. Her lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.

In response, Tyreek denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

He argued that Sophie had “conducted herself in a careless and negligent manner” and that “said negligence is a contributing and/or sole legal proximate cause of the injuries and damages complained of.”

Further, he said that Sophie consented to physical conduct during a sports activity and the associated actions as such there was no “willful or malicious activity.” He said Sophie wanted to play football and “she tripped over a dog for which caused her injury.”

A judge has yet to rule.