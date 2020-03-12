Pouring his heart out! Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra professes his love to Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) in a thoughtful poem written for her birthday on Thursday, March 12. The TV personality gushes over his “beautiful” wife in the message, calling her one of the “bravest” and “strongest” women he has ever met.

“You illuminate me / In the darkest places / When I’m feeling lonely / You’re always there to save me,” the verses read. “I love you honey! [heart eyes emoji].”

Tyler, 28, notes how he and Catelynn, now 28, have been going strong for 13 years, and how they were middle school sweethearts in the hashtags of his Instagram post.

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

To celebrate the special occasion, the reality star dad also treated her to a gift basket, including a Dyson Airwrap, a card and a colorful bouquet of flowers.

Catelynn was over the moon about her present, taking to Instagram with a photo and video of herself opening the hair styling tool. “I have the best husband,” she captioned the snaps. “Thank you @tylerbaltierramtv.”

In August, the dynamic duo will be celebrating their 5-year wedding anniversary. The Conquering Chaos author told In Touch exclusively how they keep the spark alive in their marriage on March 11, revealing the importance of “communication” in their relationship.

“Me and Ty, we just really click and we have a respect for each other,” she said. “I also feel like when you are in love with somebody and married to someone, you need to wake up every day, and you choose that person, you choose that person to walk this craziness with.”

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

Catelynn addressed how they both make a conscious decision to stay connected and open with each other, no matter what’s going on in their personal lives. “I think just, you know, loving each other and choosing each other every day, and we’re gonna work together as a team, and figure it out,” the reality star dished to In Touch.

Tyler and Catelynn were introduced to fans on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, and they have since appeared on Teen Mom and TMOG. The married couple shares three children together, 1-year-old Vaeda, 5-year-old Nova, as well as Carly, 10, who lives with her adoptive family.

They are still going strong today!