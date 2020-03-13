Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra pulled out the stops while celebrating his wife, Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell), turning 28 on March 12, and the reality star admitted he couldn’t help but go the extra mile for his longtime love. After she thanked him for his thoughtful gesture, the TV dad said she “deserved everything.”

“You’re the man!” one of her followers commented when they saw the gift bag he gave her, along with a Dyson Airwrap, a card and a vibrant bouquet of flowers. “Hahaha! Cate makes it way too easy to love her and want to spoil her lol,” Tyler, 28, responded. The 16 and Pregnant alum even wrote her a short and sweet poem to ring in her B-day.

Courtesy of Catelynn/Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

“You illuminate me / In the darkest places / When I’m feeling lonely / You’re always there to save me,” it read. In the caption of his Instagram post, Tyler called his partner the “strongest” and “most beautiful woman” he has ever crossed paths with.

The MTV couple has proven to have a strong and enduring foundation over the course of their 13-year relationship. They were middle school sweethearts who formed a bond in Algonac, Michigan. Catelynn found out she was pregnant at 16, and viewers watched as they made the very tough decision to put their first daughter, Carly, 10, up for adoption.

Since then, the pair has come a long way. Catelynn and Tyler tied the knot on August 22, 2015, and they still stay in touch with their daughter Carly to this day. Now, the pair also shares two other children, Nova, 5, and 1-year-old Vaeda.

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

So, how do they make it work through the ups and downs in life? “No matter what you have to do, you know, you do it,” she exclusively told In Touch about how they keep the spark alive. “Me and Ty, we just really click and we have a respect for each other. I also feel like when you are in love with somebody and married to someone, you need to wake up every day, and you choose that person, you choose that person to walk this craziness with.”

It won’t be long until the lovebirds reach another big milestone! Tyler and Catelynn will be celebrating their 5-year anniversary this summer.