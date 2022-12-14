Family man. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife Allison Holker teased the idea of having another child one month before he tragically died at age 40 on Tuesday, December 13.

The couple gushed over their children during a November 17 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, leading the host to ask if they wanted to add another little one to the family.

“I sure do. I think we’d love to start trying for another [baby],” Holker revealed.

Boss responded, “Listen. … I love lil babies. I love them. It’s a constant conversation.”

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and professional dancer, 34, share three children, son Maddox and daughter Zaia and stepdaughter Weslie Fowler. Holker welcomed Weslie during a previous relationship. Boss adopted Weslie after he and Holker wed in 2013.

The pair met during season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance and took their relationship to the next level in 2010. Although they knew they were the real deal, Boss and Holker revealed they waited six months before the Step-Up 3D actor met Weslie.

“I wanted to let the [relationship] grow over time. I knew I had to be patient,” Holker told TODAY Parents in August 2020 alongside Boss. “And today Weslie and Stephen have this beautiful, special connection.”

The Stomp the Yard: Homecoming actor revealed that he was able to bond so quickly with his stepdaughter by having one-on-one time and doing activities that sparked her interests.

Allison Holker/Instagram

Boss and Holker welcomed their son Maddox in 2016, three years before their daughter Zaia was born. The choreographers were known for their social media presence, which featured a lot of dancing and wholesome family content.

The two had a full circle moment in August when they brought Maddox to the season 17 finale of SYTYCD.

“I then became one of the all-stars for the show for almost 10 years and even a choreographer but not only that it’s where I met my now husband and father of my children!!!” Holker gushed via Instagram at the time. “This show just means the world to us!! It feels like home!! And now bringing our son Maddox to see was just perfect!!!”

Boss died in a Los Angeles motel/hotel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.

Sources confirmed to In Touch that tWitch checked into the Oak Creek Inn in Encino, Los Angeles, on Monday, December 12. When he did not check out at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning and did not answer his hotel room door after repeated attempts, hotel management opened the room. The popular dancer’s body was discovered upon entry and police were called immediately.

TMZ was the first to report the news. While the official cause of death is not yet known, the outler reported that he died by a suspected suicide.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People on December 14. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).