Twilight star Cam Gigandet will pay his ex-wife, Dominique Nicole Geisendorff, a portion of his income to cover child and spousal support and will handle the majority of debt he racked up during the marriage, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Cam and Dominiuqe informed the court of their recent settlement.

Per their deal, Dominque was awarded her 2016 Range Rover, a checking account with $34, 50 percent of the community portion of Cam’s SAG/AFTRA pension plan and all of her personal clothing and jewelry.

Cam was awarded 100 percent interest in the business known as Cellar Door, LLC, his checking account with $6,380, another account with $280, 100 percent of the separate property of his pension plan and the remaining 50% of the community portion of his plan.

Cam will keep all of his earnings and other property accumulated since the date of separation, May 1, 2022.

The agreement states Cam will pay spousal support which will be 15 percent of his net income, which accrues for work performed during the spousal support term.

The order stated, “Cam shall provide Dominique monthly statements of income and shall provide any knowledge of upcoming work to Dominique as soon as possible.”

The spousal support amount was determined based on Cam’s gross annual income range of $55,000 (2020) to $280,000 (2022) and Dominque’s gross income of zero. Cam will pay 20 percent of his net income for child support.

The order read, “The parties agree that their combined highest gross income during marriage was $800,000. Any income a party receives above $800,000 shall not be subject to spousal support. In the event the parties combined incomes exceed $800,000, they shall return to mediation to determine what, if any, cap shall be placed on the amount of the spousal support payment.”

The exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

“Both parents shall share the right and responsibility to make decisions relating to the health, education and welfare of the minor child,” the order read.

Regarding their debts, Cam said he would pay 50 percent of the $78,300 owed to the IRS and use his ex’s spousal support payments to pay her half.

In addition, he agreed to handle the $13,000 owed on an American Express, $15,000 owed on a Barclays credit card, another $20,000 on a third card, $17,000 owed on a loan, $60,000 owed to a relative for a personal loan and another $34,000 owed to a landlord. The exes were recently dragged to court by the landlord over alleged unpaid fees.

Back in August 2022, Dominique filed for divorce from Cam after 13 years of marriage. In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She listed the date of separation as May 1, 2022.

The couple walked down the aisle in November 2008.

They share 3 minor children: Everleigh, Rekker and Armie.

In court, Dominique demanded joint legal and physical custody of the children. She asked the court to award her spousal support and terminate Cam’s right to collect support. The court approved the settlement and ordered the exes to be officially single on July 11, 2024.

The case is officially closed.