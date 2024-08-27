Cam Gigandet is facing a lawsuit brought by his ex-landlord demanding $60,000 for unpaid rent and damages to his home weeks after the Twilight star revealed a 5-figure tax debt, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Ronald Goldhammer claims Cam, 41, and his ex-wife Dominque were tenants on a L.A. property he owned.

He said they failed to timely pay rent. “Defendants then vacated the premises without ever paying all the back owed amounts,” the suit read.

Ronald initially filed an unlawful detainer lawsuit in March.

He claimed Cam and Dominque signed a lease in 2022 to live in his four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800 square foot home.

Per the deal, Cam and his ex agreed to pay $6,650 per month for one-year and then they would become a month-to-month tenant.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty

In the suit, Ronald said the defendants breached the lease in “that they failed to pay the entire rent from November 2023 through February 2024.” He claimed they owed a total of $21,600.

He demanded the couple vacate the home and pay unspecified damages.

In June, Ronald filed an amended lawsuit, now only seeking damages. He claimed the duo had moved out of the home but still owed him money.

“On April 5, 2024, Plaintiff discovered that Defendants had vacated the [home] and moved out. However, Defendants had dirtied and damaged the [home], and had left many personal belongings behind,” the suit alleged. “As a direct and proximate cause of Defendants’ unauthorized occupation of the [home], [Ronald] has been damaged in an amount according to proof at trial, but not less than $60,000.00.”

The amended lawsuit demanded the five-figure sum in damages and attorney’s fees. Cam and Dominique have yet to respond to the case.

As In Touch first reported, the exes recently finalized their divorce. Dominique filed for divorce from Cam after 13 years of marriage in 2022.

She listed the date of separation as May 1, 2022. They share 3 minor children: Everleigh, Rekker and Armie.

Dominique asked for joint legal and physical custody of the children. She also asked for spousal support. Per their settlement, Cam will pay child and spousal support based on his income each year.

The order read, “Cam shall provide Dominique monthly statements of income and shall provide any knowledge of upcoming work to Dominique as soon as possible.”

The filing said Cam’s annual income has ranged from $55,000 in 2020 to $280,000 in 2022.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Further, “The parties agree that their combined highest gross income during marriage was $800,000. Any income a party receives above $800,000 shall not be subject to spousal support. In the event the parties combined incomes exceed $800,000, they shall return to mediation to determine what, if any, cap shall be placed on the amount of the spousal support payment.”

The actor was awarded 100 percent interest in his business known as Cellar Door LLC, a checking account with $6,000, and 50 percent cut of his SAG/AFTRA pension plan.

Dominique walked away with a 2016 Range Rover, a checking account the held $34, and half of Cam’s SAG/AFTRA pension. In addition, the actor was awarded all of his earnings accumulated since the May 2022 separation date.

Cam also agreed to take care of several debts. He said he would pay 50 percent of the $78,300 owed in back taxes. He would use Dominique’s spousal support payments to pay her half of the debt until it was paid off.

The divorce agreement revealed Cam will also pay $13,000 owed on an American Express credit card, $35,000 on two other credit cards, $17,000 owed on a loan and another $60,000 owed to a relative.