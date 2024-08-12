Craving a snack that’s as healthy as it is delicious? Say hello to TRUBAR, the vegan, gluten-free protein bars that everyone from celebrities to fitness gurus can’t stop raving about.

TRUBAR is on a mission to blur the lines between healthy and indulgent snacking. With flavors inspired by chocolate chip cookie dough and glazed doughnuts — delicious treats that are no-no’s for the healthy eating set — these bars are made from simple ingredients like cassava, cacao, and brown rice protein.

Erica Groussman, TRUBAR’s founder and CEO, created these bars out of a personal desire for a protein snack that didn’t skimp on taste or health. “We’ve all been there, standing in the grocery aisle, torn between a treat that tastes good and one that’s good for you. After a lifelong search for the perfect clean snack to satisfy my sweet tooth, I decided to create my own,” Groussman shares.

Each TRUBAR is vegan, gluten-free, kosher, dairy-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and contains no sugar alcohols — a real plus for anyone trying to maintain a clean diet. The Insta-worthy packaging and clean ingredients have made TRUBAR a must-have at top retailers like Erewhon, Costco, and Whole Foods. Celebrities like Megan Fox, Halle Berry and Kathy Hilton are all fans.

TRUBAR

“TRUBAR is a hit with active, and health-conscious people because it combines amazing taste, great texture and desert inspired flavors in a protein bar that is both delicious and nutritious,” Groussman says. “Once you try you can’t wait to share the new knowledge.”

TRUBAR offers seven mouth-watering flavors: Daydreaming About Donuts, Saltylicious Almond Love, Smother Fudger Peanut Butter, Oh Oh Cookie Dough, Get in My Belly PB & Jelly, It’s Mint to Be Chip, and Whipped for Key Lime. Made with all-natural ingredients, these bars are the perfect guilt-free treat for anytime, anywhere. TRUBAR is available for $2.49 a bar or $29.99 for a box of twelve bars. TRUBAR.com