Having regrets? Tristan Thompson “feels like he really f–ked up” with ex Khloé Kardashian, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“It strings Tristan to see Khloé move on and date again” following the professional athlete’s highly publicized paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols, the insider adds.

In January, Tristan, 31, confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee, 31, while he was still in a relationship with Khloé, 37. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” the NBA star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Tristan went on to publicly apologize to Khloé, with whom he shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the Canada native penned to the Good American founder.

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you,” Tristan, who also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, assured. “Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Since then, the former flames, who began dating in 2016, “remain amicable coparents,” says the source, noting that “most” of Khloé and Tristan’s conversations “are about True.”

As for the possibility of reconciling their relationship, “that ship has sailed,” the insider explains. “Khloé has distanced herself from Tristan and would never take him back romantically.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is now dating a mystery private equity investor, In Touch can confirm. The newly minted couple was introduced by Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian, E News! reported.

However, days earlier, Khloé made it clear she was single after an anonymous Deuxmoi tip suggested she was seeing “another NBA player.”

“I’m not dating a soul,” the Kardashians personality responded. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while.”