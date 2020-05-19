Hitting back! Tristan Thompson is suing a woman named Kimberly Alexander for libel over her allegations he fathered her 5-year-old son. Documents obtained by In Touch state the basketball player believes the model “fabricated [the] false claim” because she was “desperate to achieve her 15 minutes of fame.”

According to his lawsuit, a paternity test “conclusively” proved Tristan, 29, “is not the father of [Kimberly’s] child.” On that basis, the Cleveland Cavaliers star says the Instagram influencer “maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad [and] ‘neglecting’ and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth.” He and lawyer Marty Singer are calling her claims “absolutely false” and “defamatory.”

The paperwork also claims Kimberly “refused to accept the results” of the DNA test, instead accusing Tristan and even Khloé Kardashian of “manipulating the results.” While speaking to E! News on May 14, the model claimed the father of two and his ex used a “Kardashian-associated DNA testing facility” in order to skew the results. He insists he went to a “reputable, accredited DNA lab” — and he wants to take the case to trial and have a jury decide who’s in the wrong.

The athlete is already a father to son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and daughter True, whom he shares with the Good American founder. He and Khloé, 35, also recently sparked pregnancy rumors, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was quick to shut down on social media. “I don’t go on social platforms much these days, AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” she wrote on May 13. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story.”

The reality TV personality slammed the “sick and hurtful” comments fans made after speculation circulated that the parents were expecting once again after Tristan’s infamous cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. Though Tristan and Khloé are quarantining together for their daughter’s sake and “getting along nicely,” they maintain they’re keeping their relationship platonic. “They’re getting on better than ever,” an insider told In Touch. Though the Kardashians are “convinced there’s more to it,” the parents “say they are just friends.”