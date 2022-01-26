New boo? Tristan Thompson, who has long been broken up with Khloé Kardashian​, was spotted out and about by eagle-eyed TikToker who managed to capture the NBA star getting cozy with a mystery woman in the wake of his paternity scandal.

In the TikTok, captured by Tricia Carcoza, Tristan, 30, is seated at a bar in Milwaukee after the Sacramento Kings’ game against the Bucks on Saturday, January 22, as the unknown lady, who wore all black, sits on his lap.

In the caption, Tricia confirms that she “saw it with my own two eyes.”

The Sacramento Kings player’s outing comes after he shared a cryptic message that seemed to divulge his head space after his paternity scandal.

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on January 21. “Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”

Earlier in December 2021, Tristan confirmed that paternity test results revealed he was the father of former trainer Maralee Nichols‘ child. In an ongoing lawsuit in California, Maralee had previously claimed that her baby, born on December 1st, was conceived during his birthday celebrations in March 2021, when he and Khloé Kardashian were still in a relationship.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tristan wrote in a statement shared to his Stories at the time. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The power forward also singled out and personally addressed his former girlfriend Khloé, 37, for the embarrassment and pain he had caused her.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

Tristan is now a father of three; in addition to 3-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloé, he’s also dad to 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.