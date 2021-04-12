Proud dad! Tristan Thompson shared never-before-seen photos and a rare video of his and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, for her 3rd birthday on Monday, April 12.

“My Princess … Daddy loves you Baby TuTu,” the Boston Celtics player, 30, captioned a video via Instagram that showed the toddler wearing a diaper as she ran to give her dad a kiss. “I love you,” Tristan can be heard saying in the clip.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“You’re three today!” Khloé, 36, commented on the adorable post with a pleading face emoji. “Baby True,” she added in a second comment with more pleading face emojis.

The NBA star also posted two photos on his Instagram Story of him with True when she was just a baby. One showed the father and daughter making pouty faces in a crystal clear pool.

“Island vibes,” Tristan captioned the second snapshot of him and his little one standing in the water with a tropical setting behind them.

Tristan and Khloé welcomed True in 2018, and their relationship has survived many ups and downs, including two public cheating scandals. The pair rekindled their romance in 2020 while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic and seem stronger than ever these days. The Canadian athlete also shares 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

An insider told Life & Style in January the Good American founder “is open to marriage if things work out” with her beau, but she’s especially excited about the prospect of expanding their family.

“She envisions her dream wedding and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married,” explained the insider. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

The couple has definitely raised some eyebrows about the status of their relationship since Khloé started sporting a massive diamond ring on ~that~ finger in December. However, a separate insider told Life & Style Tristan “surprised” her with the sparkler as a “promise ring.”

“She absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas,” the second insider said at the time.

It looks like True is going to have the best birthday and be surrounded by love!