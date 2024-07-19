Tristan Thompson has one less problem to worry about after a lawsuit demanding he pay $50,000 in damages was dismissed, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the company Luxury Outdoor Solutions [LOS] aka Teak Warehouse dropped the lawsuit it initially filed in April.

In the complaint, the company accused Tristan, 33, of breach of contract and demanded $53,173 in damages.

LOS claimed Tristan entered into a deal with it on June 21, 2023.

Jerritt Clark / Getty

The company said it agreed to provide Khloe Kardashian’s ex-fiancé with free furniture for his six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 10,584 square foot mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Per the deal, Tristan agreed to make various social media posts promoting the company and the furniture, along with a promise to get a magazine feature.

In court documents, LOS said it provided Tristan with 15 outdoor chairs, an outdoor sofa, several outdoor tables, four sun loungers, and multiple other items. The company said the NBA star agreed to complete his social media requirements and have the magazine spread published by December 2023.

“In exchange for the gift by [LOS] of outdoor furniture, [Tristan] agreed to provide services as per the agreement, including, a minimum of 10-15 high resolution images suitable for web & print of the Teak Warehouse furniture in [Tristan’s] backyard, editorial exposure in Architectural Digest, crediting the furniture to Teak Warehouse and a minimum of one Instagram Story frame posted by [Tristan] featuring the furniture,” the company said.

They added, “[Tristan] was suspended for 25 games after testing positive for ibutamoren, and failed to provide services as per the agreement.”

The case was dismissed before Tristan responded to the claims.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Back in January, Tristan was suspended by the NBA after he was found to have violated the league’s drug policy. A rep for Tristan’s team the Cleveland Cavaliers said they were “disappointed in the recent news surrounding Tristan Thompson.”

They added, “His time away from game action will have an impact on our team. We stand behind Tristan and offer our support throughout this suspension period.”

Earlier this year, Khloe, 40, spoke out about her failed relationship with Tristan. She said that she was happy when he moved to Cleveland after being signed by the Cavaliers in September 2023.

“I feel like the past couple years have been — I don’t know if traumatic is too big of a word — but I feel like the past couple years, or maybe the past decade, has really been a very heavy time in my life,” she said. “And I don’t necessarily get a lot of time to just like, heal.”

At one point, Tristan temporarily moved in with Khloe. She revealed, “The move in and all of these changes was still just so overwhelming for me. Now that he’s going to Cleveland, I can imagine I’ll just feel a relief. I don’t care who it is, I need space.”

On top of all that, Tristan has been dealing with his mother Andrea’s passing in January 2023. He obtained guardianship of his disabled brother Amari after her unexpected death.