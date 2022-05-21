Daddy duty! Tristan Thompson is spending some quality time with his daughter, True Thompson, as ex Khloe Kardashian jetted off to Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

“Twinz,” the NBA star 31, wrote via Instagram Story, with two red heart emoji, alongside a photo of the daddy-daughter duo. The father of three shared a photo of the pair cheesing for the camera in the kitchen of his home while they played with her L.O.L. Surprise toys on Friday, May 20.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

After wrapping up playtime, the two headed to the bathroom for some selfcare as Tristan let his daughter, 4, have a little fun with his hair. “My hair getting right,” he said as True added another “big” glob of hair gel to his head.

“Oh wow! That’s a big one,” he said as she took a large scoop from the jar. “The waves are gonna be looking like a tsunami, right?” the Chicago Bulls player joked.

“Styling by True,” he added while showing off his new look.

Though True’s parents are no longer a couple, it has not stopped Tristan from stepping up with his duties as a father.

“[Tristan]’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me,” Khloé told Robin Roberts in April after it was revealed that he fathered his third child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloe were still in a relationship. One month after Maralee gave birth to their son, Theo, the paternity results proved that Tristan was the infant’s father in January 2022.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“Khloé, You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he shared via his Instagram Story at the time. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry. ”

In addition to True and Theo, Tristan also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

While TT and his daughter were spending quality time together, the Kardashian-Jenner family touched down in Portofino, Italy, ahead of the Kourtney’s upcoming nuptials.

The fam – including Khloé, 37, Kourtney, 43, plus sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner – and their closest pals, kicked off the wedding weekend with an elegant dinner at Ristorante Puny. All of the ladies, minus Klo, were spotted wearing all black ensembles while the Good American founder opted for a corset style leopard-print gown.

The Poosh founder and her Blink-182 rocker husband – who were legally wed in a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse on May 15 – are expected to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at Castello Brown, a 15th century fortress turned museum, over the weekend.