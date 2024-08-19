Tristan Thompson was spotted at an L.A. hot spot with a “curvaceous” Kim Kardashian look-alike.

Tristan, 33, was seen with a woman resembling his former sister-in-law, 43, at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Monday, August 19. The NBA player and his date spent two hours at the upscale Italian restaurant before leaving the establishment in separate vehicles.

Although it’s unclear who Tristan was seemingly spending the evening with, the news follows headlines that two of Tristan’s exes, Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian, reunited for a family day at Universal Studios on Sunday, August 18.

“Tooooooooo much fun!” Jordan, 33, shared via her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of half-siblings True Thompson and Prince Oliver. In the photo, True wore her hair in an adorable top knot and a pink jersey, while her older brother rocked gray shorts and a neon yellow shirt.

Khloé, 40, wasn’t seen in the photos, but the Hulu personality was spotted in other snaps taken at the amusement park during the outing, along with True’s cousins and Kim’s kids Saint West and Chicago West.

Jordan and Tristan welcomed their son in 2016, the same year Tristan’s relationship with the Good American founder became public. The pair appeared to have moved on from their past after Jordan stated in 2019 court documents that she was still with Tristan when he first got involved with Khloé and she ended the relationship upon discovering his infidelity.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

“[He] insisted he would change for our family and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” she wrote, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. “Their relationship went viral, and everything took a turn for the worst [sic]. … Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality, and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy.”

Khloé publicly clapped back at Tristan’s ex’s claims and denied she was with the professional athlete while he was still with Jordan.

“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but … I need to say my truth. Take it as you will,” Khloe wrote via her Instagram Stories in June 2019. “MY TRUTH IS: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

She continued, “He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

In addition to his two children, Tristan also shares son Tatum with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and son Theo with model Maralee Nichols.