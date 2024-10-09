Trisha Yearwood Supports Garth Brooks Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Trisha Yearwood made a small but public gesture of support to husband Garth Brooks while he faces sexual assault accusations made by his former hair and makeup artist.

On Tuesday, October 8, Trisha, 60, shared a photo via Instagram of herself and Garth, 62, singing together on stage. “Love One Another. #Vegas,” she captioned the post. The “Friends In Low Places” singer will conclude his Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in March 2025.

Trisha is standing by her husband’s side as he faces a legal battle against his former beauty stylist, referenced as Jane Roe in the lawsuit, and sexual assault allegations she made against him. On October 3, In Touch obtained court documents filed by Jane where she claimed that Garth began inappropriately interacting with her in 2019.

CNN was the first to report the news.

The celebrity beauty guru, who first worked for Trisha starting in 1999 before also taking her husband on as a client in 2017, accused Garth of allegedly exposing his genitals and buttocks, sending sexually explicit texts and more in the filing. Jane also accused Garth of forcing her hands on his genitals in one alleged instance and alleged that he raped her in a separate incident in 2019. The alleged victim also claimed that Brooks openly fantasized about having a threesome with herself and Trish, whom she claimed “overheard on at least one occasion.”

Getty

The same day that Jane filed the lawsuit, Garth denied all accusations against him.

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money.”

Later in the statement, Garth revealed that he “filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

Jane hired New York hotshot attorney Doug Wigdor to represent her in her legal battle against Garth. Doug previously represented Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in her sexual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“It seems as though Sean Combs and Garth Brooks are using the same public relations team by attacking legitimate victims,” Wigdor told CNN on October 4. “Over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona. I cannot get into settlement discussions, but the suggestion made by Brooks that he was unwilling to pay millions is simply not true.”

Celebrity Crossword 54 Crosswords Play now

On Monday, October 7, Garth briefly addressed the “elephant in the room” while hosting his “Inside Studio G” fan chat on TalkShopLive.

“This thing is on, it’s gonna happen, and people are telling me it could be up to two years. OK?” the “Much Too Young” artist told his fans. “So, my suggestion is, well, take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let’s hold hands and take the trip together, because it is something that you cannot talk about. That’s all we can say about it.”

Two days later, In Touch reported that Garth amended the federal lawsuit he filed against Jane, where she was listed under the pseudonym Jane Roe. He later filed a new lawsuit that exposed her real name.

“Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim,” Jane’s lawyers told Us Weekly in a Tuesday, October 8, statement. “With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately.”