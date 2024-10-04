The woman suing Garth Brooks for alleged sexual battery and assault told the court she believes Trisha Yearwood overheard her husband’s explicit talk on at least one occasion, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the bombshell lawsuit filed by Jane Roe, who worked as a hairstylist for Garth, 62, and Trisha, 60, for years.

She started working on Trisha in 1999 and Garth in 2017, according to the suit. She said Garth started hiring her more after learning she was struggling financially. Jane accused Garth of subjecting her to sexual harassment on numerous occasions.

Jane claimed he raped her in 2019. Garth denied all of her allegations. In the suit, Jane detailed the alleged harassment she dealt with from Garth.

She said he sent her sexually explicit text messages and pressured her to engage in sexting with him.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Jane said he increased the frequency of verbalizing his sexual fantasizes about her after he allegedly assaulted her.

Jane said Garth would grope her breasts while she was doing his hair and makeup. She claimed the singer would tell her that he “f–ked multiple women in every corner of a hotel room,” “white, black, brown, or whatever” and also said that he had done so “on every surface” in a hotel room.

She claimed that he often made remarks about having a threesome with his wife Trisha, “in which he suggested that [Jane] would be the third person.” Jane said she “believes Brooks’ wife overheard on at least one occasion.”

She said in that May 2020, Garth was speaking to his manager with Jane and Trisha present. Jane said he talked about inventing a shampoo bottle that would double as a sex toy.

“When [Jane] became uncomfortable and would not join in the conversation [Garth] became upset and slammed his fists down on the kitchen counter in frustration so hard that items on the counter moved and he leaned in and spoke in a threatening manner to [Jane],” the suit alleged.

Jane detailed one alleged incident where she claimed Garth exposed himself and forced her hand onto his erect penis. She accused Garth of raping her in a hotel room in 2019.

“Tragically, her worst fears came true when seconds later he was towering over her, his 6-foot and almost 300-pound frame ready to pounce on Ms. Roe, who is less than 5 feet and 100 pounds. As she began to panic, he grabbed her hands and pulled her into the next room and onto the bed where she could not escape his physical domination,” the suit read.

Jane sued seeking unspecified damages.

Garth responded to the lawsuit via a statement released on Thursday, October 3.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

The country superstar said, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money.”

He continued, “In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

Garth ended, “I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”

Jane’s lawyers, Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen and Hayley Baker told In Touch, “We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks. The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music.”

They added, “We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions and his efforts to silence our client through the filing of a preemptive complaint in Mississippi was nothing other than an act of desperation and attempted intimidation. We encourage others who may have been victimized to contact us as no survivor should suffer in silence.”

As In Touch previously reported, Garth took the stage hours after being hit with the lawsuit.