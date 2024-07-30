Toni Braxton’s sister Trina Braxton filed for bankruptcy and claimed she was struggling to keep up with her bills after Braxton Family Values went off the air, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Trina, 49, filed for Chapter 13 on July 11, 2023.

In her petition, Trina listed her assets as her home in Braselton, Georgia, worth an estimated $1 million, a 2018 BMW X5 2WD worth $21,500 and a 2006 Regal with a value of $40,000.

Her other assets included $2,500 in household goods, two pairs of Christian Louboutin shoes (heavily worn) and four Gucci bags worth a total of $2,500.

In addition, she said she owned $12,500 worth of jewelry.

She said she had two checking accounts, one with $0 and another with a negative balance. She listed $7,000 she owned worth of stock in AT&T.

In the filing, said she earned $0 for 2021 and 2022. She said she earned $81,000 from liquidation of real estate in 2022.

She listed her businesses as Soltri Entertainment and Bar Chix, which she said closed in 2018. The total for her assets was listed as $1,136,630.

Trina’s creditors were listed as $27,000 owed on the BMW, $600,000 to another creditor, $2,000 to the IRS and over $7,000 to the US Department of Education.

In the paperwork, Trina said she had been unemployed since April 2020. The last episode of Braxton Family Values, which Trina starred in with her family, aired in November 2020.

She said her partner pulled in around $9,000 per month. At the time, she told the court, “Ms. Braxton is in the process of contract negotiations with WeTV and expects to begin production within 90 days, which will coincide with an increase in income of approximately $20,000 per month.”

In February, WeTV announced Braxton Family Values would be coming back for another season after three years off the air. Trina said her monthly expenses totaled $8,000 and her income was around $9,000 — leaving her with only $1,000 additional funds every month.

In October 2023, Trina was at risk of the bankruptcy being dismissed due to her failing to provide the trustee with certain documents. In April, the judge presiding over the case signed off on Trina’s debt being discharged. The case was closed the same day.

As In Touch first reported, Trina isn’t the only Braxton family member facing financial troubles. Her sister Tamar Braxton was hit with two massive tax liens over the past year. The first lien was filed in July 2023.

It accused Tamar, 47, of owing $2,200,894 for the years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

The second lien was filed on January 16. It said Tamar owed $213,781 for 2022.

The grand total of the two liens came to $2,414,675.72. Both liens are active.

“Like many Americans, I was in negotiations with the IRS to resolve discrepancies from a few years. I want to clarify that I have been and still am, in full compliance and have recently reached an agreement with the IRS. It is not uncommon when you have several companies and make a lot of revenue. Let’s move on to the next topic,” Tamar said on social media when contacted by In Touch about the liens.

Trina and Tamar’s sister, Toni, 56, has filed for bankruptcy twice.

Their other sister, Towanda Braxton, had her bankruptcy case dismissed last year.

On top of the financial issues, the family lost their sister Traci Braxton in March 2022.

Traci died at the age of 50. “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Traci’s husband said.