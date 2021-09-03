This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

You don’t need us to tell you that TikTok trends can be pretty crazy. Take romaine lettuce tea as an example. Yes, there are thousands (or millions?) of people worldwide who are gulping slimy, stinky cups of lettuce tea. The reason? Supposedly lettuce tea has remarkable sedative effects.

If you’re someone who wants to try this TikTok trend, then we’d recommend following our recommendations. Not only will our recipe taste better, but the extra pinch of Tribe CBD oil may actually help with sleep.

CBD Lettuce Tea Recipe

Sorry to disappoint all of you TikTok fans, but there’s little evidence that lettuce tea will help you fall asleep. The only “science” behind this trend comes from a South Korean study that examined lettuce’s effects on rats. While this research showed promising results, scientists were using incredibly high concentrations of lettuce extract. Also, there’s still no evidence these sedating effects work on humans.

On the positive side, researchers believe the lettuce compounds lactucin and lactucopicrin have potential sedative properties. While these chemicals are in romaine lettuce, there won’t be enough to knock you out in just a few leaves. We’ll have to wait for more research into lettuce seed extract to determine how to use this plant for sleep health.

With all this in mind, there are no adverse risks associated with trying a glass of romaine lettuce tea. As long as you wash your romaine leaves—and have a good gag reflex!—feel free to give this trendy drink a try.

Ingredients

Two or three romaine lettuce leaves, washed

8 oz boiling water

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

A few drops of food-safe mint essential oil

Mint sprig

Directions

Pour boiling water into a tea mug with pre-washed lettuce leaves

Let steep for about 5 minutes

Mix in mint essential oil and Tribe CBD oil

Add mint sprig, enjoy

The jury’s still out on whether romaine lettuce has significant sedative properties. However, there are science-backed strategies that could help you overcome insomnia.

For starters, you’ve got to shut off all your screens a few hours before bed. Although we’re still learning about the effects of blue light, most research suggests too much exposure to these screens can disrupt our circadian rhythm. So, instead of staring at your smartphone late in the day, pull out a book or take a warm bath.

You may also want to consider snacking on kiwis or cherries right before bed. Both of these fruits are jam-packed with nutrients that seem to help promote a night of restful sleep. In fact, one study found people who ate about two kiwis an hour before bed had better sleep quality than those who didn’t. There’s also evidence that suggests cherries have all-natural traces of the sleep hormone melatonin.

Related: How legit is Tribe’s CBD? Click here for independent lab test results and brand reviews from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in CBD directly to you.

Get Some Real Sleep Therapy with Tribe’s CBD Sleep Shots

A growing body of evidence suggests CBD’s anti-anxiety properties may help soothe you before bedtime. To help maximize CBD’s sedative properties, Tribe CBD recently created a proprietary CBD Sleep Shot blend. In addition to our high-quality hemp extract, each of these broad-spectrum shots contains traditionally soothing herbs and melatonin. About 30 minutes after you take one of these shots, we bet your eyelids will start drooping!

Find out more about our CBD Sleep Shots on click here.