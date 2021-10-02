All loved up! Travis Barker shared a steamy, sexually suggestive photo of his and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s underwear via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 2.

The snapshot — which seemingly showed a bra, pants, socks and other underwear strewn all over the floor and a nearby couch — seemed to hint at what may have gone down moments before the picture was taken.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

The starlet and her man also shared the same snapshots of two skeletons dressed up as bride and groom to their Instagram Stories — which is just the latest in a recent history of engagement rumors the pair have sparked over the past few months. An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that a proposal is “imminent” from the drummer, so it would make sense. “Marriage is almost certain,” the source gushed earlier this year.

Her family definitely approves of the match. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider previously raved. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian recently opened up about how much she adores the couple, who made their romance Instagram official in February after sparking rumors the month prior. “I love their relationship. Like, they’ve grown so much together,” the 40-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on Ellen in September 2021. “Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for, like, a decade.”

The talk show host, 63, noted that Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, “can’t keep their hands off of each other” — but the KKW Beauty founder explained “That’s what they do. It’s a lot, but it’s so cute … I love love, so I love them.”

One person who isn’t a Kravis fan is Kourt’s ex, Scott Disick. In August, the Flip it Like Disick star, 38, allegedly sent an Instagram DM to Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima to shade Kourtney after seeing photos of her and Travis packing on the PDA during a trip to Italy. Younes, 28, later shared screenshots of the DMs to his Instagram Stories and called out Scott, making the situation public.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” an insider revealed to Life & Style in September. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”