Travis Scott booked it out of Miami and headed to Los Angeles hours after he was released from police custody after being arrested after a Yacht party went south.

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner‘s ex, 33, was spotted arriving at the Van Nuys airport in his two toned Maybach. In photos, Travis can be seen entering the car as his team packs his luggage for the entertainer.

The rapper wasted no time leaving Miami after his incident with police. As In Touch previously reported, Travis was arrested in Miami Beach on Thursday morning. He was accused of refusing to listen to officers instructions to leave a marina. According to the police report, obtained by In Touch, officers said they were called for a disturbance on a yacht at the marina. Officers said dispatch said people were fighting on the yacht.

MEGA

They arrived at the scene to find Travis standing by the dock and yelling at people on the yacht. They told Travis to sit down but said he disregard their commands and they could sense a “strong smell of alcohol coming” from his breath.

The police report said the yacht guests did not want to press charges but wanted Travis removed from the area. The officers instructed Travis to leave and not come back. He mumbled under his breath “if he gets in the vehicle he’s gonna catch fade.” The report said officers observed Travis leave and come back five minutes later in violation of their order.

“The defendant returned approximately five minutes after Officer Rodriguez observed the defendant walking back towards the vessel,” the police report stated. “The defendant bypassed officers in the parking lot of the Marina disregarding officers commands not to go. Once the defendant began speaking to Sergeant Lemus, the defendant began yelling once again becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the Marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance. The defendant also disregarded officers warning to not return to the Miami Beach Marina.”

Miami-Dade Police Department

Travis was arrested by police for disorderly intoxication and trespass. He was released after paying a $500 bond. The entertainer was forced to pose for a mugshot during processing.

A source close to the situation told In Touch there was no physical fight on the yacht and it was a “rowdy” crowd. We’re told there will be no further court action and the arrest will be similar to a traffic ticket.

Travis’ powerhouse lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told In Touch following the rapper’s release from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, “Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding . There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.”

Travis has yet to comment on the situation but it doesn’t seem to be effecting him. After his release, he tweet, “lol.”

Hours later, he wrote to his fans, “6 days to circus Maximus tour. For the record I’m going. Ham.”