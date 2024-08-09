Travis Scott was dealing with a swarm of paparazzi following him in the moments leading up to his arrest on August 9, sources tell In Touch exclusively.

Insiders close to Travis, 33, tell us he had been “chased and harassed” for multiple days by cameramen.

Sources say that he was chased again last night but didn’t feel like his team was properly helping him.

The tension led to Travis and his bodyguard getting into a fight and the rapper being arrested.

We’re told Travis did not have any injuries. A source close to the situation tells In Touch that Travis has not been charged with any crime at this moment.

Bob Levey / Getty

A representative for Travis tells us, “We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate.”

Sources tell In Touch that Travis is expected to be released shortly.

As In Touch previously reported, Travis’ arrest comes days after prosecutors in Miami dropped disorderly intoxication charges over Travis’ arrest in June. The rapper did not appear in court to hear the good news.

During the first arrest, Kylie Jenner’s ex was accused of refusing to listen to officers instructions to leave a marina.

According to the police report obtained by In Touch, officers were called for a disturbance on a yacht. Dispatch said people were fighting onboard.

The officers said they arrived at the scene to find Travis, who they suspected was intoxicated, standing on the dock yelling at people on the yacht. The officers said they told Travis to leave the area and not come back. However, they said after he left, he showed up again five minutes later despite their warnings.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Fanatics

“The defendant returned approximately five minutes after Officer Rodriguez observed the defendant walking back towards the vessel,” the police report stated. “The defendant bypassed officers in the parking lot of the Marina disregarding officers commands not to go. Once the defendant began speaking to Sergeant Lemus, the defendant began yelling once again becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the Marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance. The defendant also disregarded officers warning to not return to the Miami Beach Marina.”

Travis was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespass. He was released after paying a $500 fine. Sources close to the rapper told us at the time that there was no physical fight on the yacht and it was just a “rowdy” crowd that got out of hand.

Celebrity Crossword 13 Crosswords Play now

Travis’ powerhouse lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told In Touch following the rapper’s release from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, “Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.”