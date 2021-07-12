They approve! Travis Barker’s teenage son, Landon Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya reacted to his PDA-packed photos with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian from their hot weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 11.

“What happens in Vegas,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a slew of photos that showed her and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, laughing, holding hands and kissing at their Sin City hotel. Kourtney looked fabulous in a black bustier top, leather pants and her hair pulled back in a ponytail while Travis wore red, plaid pants, a white T-shirt and leather jacket. The happy couple both sported shiny grill caps on their teeth for the big night out.

Atiana, 22, who is the daughter of Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya, commented using two vampire emojis and a black heart emoji on the loved-up slideshow. The Poosh founder responded to the love with a black heart emoji.

“Great pics,” Landon, 17, gushed with a smiley face emoji to which Kourtney replied with a sparkle emoji. This isn’t the first time the up-and-coming teenage musician sent his approval. He called their relationship “true love” in April via Instagram.

It’s no secret Travis’ kids, including daughter Alabama Barker, approve of his romance with the former Dash founder. A source told In Touch the teens think Kourtney is “cool” and love that she’s become a member of their family. Kourtney shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick.

“His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style,” the source said at the time. “His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating.” As for Atiana, she also “grew up watching” KUWTK and agrees the Kardashian Konfidential author is “pretty cool.”

The Can I Say author and Kourtney & Kim Take New York alum’s relationship has gotten very serious since they took their romance Instagram official in February. At this point, Landon and Alabama are actually “all for” their dad marrying Kourtney “if that’s what they want,” an insider previously told Life & Style. Luckily, Travis’ kids “aren’t bothered by” the musician’s over-the-top PDA with his girlfriend. “Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it,” admitted the insider.

That being said, Travis and Kourtney have done a lot of activities to blend their family — from ski vacations to trips to Disneyland. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family,” a second source previously gushed to Life & Style about the two A-list families, noting that the teenagers are “content with the way everything is right now.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kourtney and Travis’ PDA-filled weekend!