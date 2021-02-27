It’s all good! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is down to meet his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, despite the alleged tension between them on social media after Kourtney and Travis became Instagram official.

“I’ve never met Kourtney. I’ve heard through the grapevine that she tried to reach out, but I never heard from her or anything. I would have no problems meeting her and being cordial,” the former Miss USA, 45, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Saturday, February 27. “I think it would be nice to know the person who’s going to be spending a lot of time with my kids. I have no problem … just introducing myself and letting her know that I have no ill-will. But I don’t see her and I going to the spa any time soon.”

Two days after the Poosh founder, 41, and the Blink-182 star, 45, went public on February 16, Shanna liked an Instagram comment claiming Kourtney was a “downgrade” from her — which got fans talking.

“I don’t know why my name came up when they just made it official. I don’t know why my divorce 10 years ago became relevant again,” Shanna told the outlet. “I’m not very close with Travis. We’re more acquaintance and coparents, and I don’t know her from a hole in the wall, so it’s not really for me to say [if they’re a great match] in any capacity. All I can say is if they’re happy, I’m happy for them.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Wedding Singer actress have since seemingly shaded each other via Instagram on several occasions. On Thursday, February 25, Kourt posted a cryptic quote fans thought was directed towards the former Playboy model. “Not all the people who are nice to you have good intentions,” read the Instagram Story post.

However, the reality star’s new man isn’t going to mediate the situation. “Travis won’t get in the middle of Kourtney and Shanna’s relationship,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on Wednesday, February 24. The source said “[Travis] thinks it’s best if they stay in their own lane, they don’t need to be chummy. He and Shanna coparent great, which Kourtney appreciates because she’s doing the same with Scott. Travis just wants everyone to be chill.”

Shanna seems to be ready to put her social media scuffle with the E! personality in the past. “I understand I haven’t had the best relationships with that family in the past, but for me, it’s water under the bridge,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m in a great place and I’m moving on and I’m really truly happy for both of them. … Those two can run off into the sunset together. I’m good!”