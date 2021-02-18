Tell us how you really feel! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler “liked” a shady comment about his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The blonde babe, 45, — who shares kids Alabama and Landon with the Blink-182 rocker, also 45, — uploaded a sexy snap via Instagram on Tuesday, February 16. She captioned the shot, “And I should Goodfella you, call me Karen, waking up to my Beretta … ,” which seemed innocent enough.

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

According to E!, however, The Wedding Singer alum “liked” a comment that read, “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time.” Hmm!

The sneaky thumbs up came just days after the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together. Based on several Instagram Stories, the pair was able to spend time together by a fireplace at an undisclosed location. And while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and musician weren’t ready to go Instagram official (until a few days later), it looked like gifts were exchanged.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney uploaded a handwritten message that read, “Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic Bread / Blink-182.” Travis also posted a photo of a woman’s ankle with a diamond bracelet on it, which fans were convinced was Kourtney’s.

Life & Style previously confirmed that the longtime pals “moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” a source revealed. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” added the insider. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy.’ There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Now, Travis is “over-the-moon” about their romance and “always found Kourt super sexy.” Considering he lives down the street from the Poosh founder in Calabasas, California, he gets along well with her famous family.

“Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” continued the insider. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

The “All the Small Things” artist is “a much better fit” for the mom of three than her exes, including Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, and 27-year-old model Younes Bendjima. The reality stars love that the drummer “treats her with respect” and is more “mature” than her former flames.

Up until Shanna’s shady like, it seemed like she was cool with the good-looking duo too. On February 4, the model commented “legends” on her ex’s Instagram photo.

Travis and the former Miss USA met in 2002, just after his divorce from his first wife, Melissa Kennedy, was finalized. After their children were born, the family starred in a popular MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers, which followed their family life. The series premiered in 2005 but was canceled in 2006 after two seasons. The same year, Travis filed for divorce from Shanna.

Despite the minor drama, it seems like Travis and Kourt going strong!