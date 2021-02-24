Keeping the peace? There seems to be some tension between Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian — but the Blink-182 drummer isn’t interested in mediating the situation.

“Travis won’t get in the middle of Kourtney and Shanna’s relationship,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style on Wednesday, February 24. According to the source, “he thinks it’s best if they stay in their own lane, they don’t need to be chummy. Travis and Shanna coparent great, which Kourtney appreciates because she’s doing the same with Scott. Travis just wants everyone to be chill.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Though things initially appeared amicable between the former Miss USA, 45, and the Poosh founder, 41, their relationship has seemingly soured a bit. Two days after Kourtney and Travis, 45, made their relationship Instagram official on February 16, Shanna liked a since-deleted Instagram comment claiming the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was a “downgrade.”

On February 22, the blonde beauty shared a seemingly pointed quote to her Instagram Stories. “Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex,” the post read.

However, she told Page Six days before that she wanted her former flame to succeed in his new relationship. “He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy,” she explained on February 19. “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

Still, the Wedding Singer actress and the E! personality seemingly have yet to warm up to one another. “Kourtney may think it’s awkward to be around Shanna, but his kids think [Kourtney is] cool,” the insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

Travis and the former pageant queen share two children, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama. Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, share three children — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

The reality star and the musician sparked romance rumors in late January while spending time at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home. “The chemistry between them was there so it seemed like a natural transition,” a separate source previously told Life & Style of how the pair went from friends to lovers.

“They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” the insider gushed. “Travis always found Kourtney super sexy so he’s over the moon to be in a relationship with her and for Kourtney, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”