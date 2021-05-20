Clapping back? Travis Barker shared a seemingly shady post showing off a tattoo he previously got over the portrait of ex-wife Shanna Moakler on his neck.

On Wednesday, May 19, the 45-year-old shared a video from an account called Tattoo Lovers Shop that showed him getting the words “Don’t Trust Anyone” tattooed in fine print over the likeness of his former flame, 46. The original video was posted by the tattoo artist, Chuey Quintanar, in August 2020 when the drummer first got the ink.

Travis did previously release a song with the same phrase as the title — but the track dropped in May 2019, over a year prior to when the musician sat for the tattoo.

The Meet the Barkers alum’s decision to share a still of the artwork came amid his drama with Shanna regarding the recent tattoo cover-up he got over their initials on his hand, as well as her claims that Travis cheated on her with current girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s younger sister Kim Kardashian during their marriage.

“I divorced my ex because I saw them,” the former Miss USA told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 18. “I caught them having an affair.” However, an insider close to the situation later told In Touch the allegation was “absolutely not true.”

Days earlier, the Wedding Singer actress claimed the former Aquabats member was shading her by posting photos of his new cover-up piece. “To my newfound haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on,” she wrote via Instagram on May 14. “That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man. Once again weird!”

The former couple’s kids, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama, are on board with their dad’s new relationship and think “Kourtney is super cool, especially Alabama. They talk about dating boys and makeup,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “But what really matters to them is that their dad is happy.”

In fact, the teens are “content with the way everything is right now” with their dad and his girlfriend, the source noted. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.”