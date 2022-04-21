Spreading the love! Travis Barker brought Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian to tears while sharing his plans to propose to Kourtney Kardashian.

“Like I told your mom, I’ve been madly in love with Kourtney forever,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, said during The Kardashians second episode, which premiered on Thursday, April 21. “I believe she’s my soulmate. And I would like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her.”

Before Kris, 66, and Khloé, 37, hopped on a FaceTime with Travis, the mother-daughter duo flew to New York City ahead of Kim Kardashian‘s Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

“Can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes?” Kris asked their driver, leaving just her and Khloé in the car. “I just want to do something real quick.”

In her confessional, Khloé said that a few thoughts were going through her head. “Did somebody f–k up?” she wondered. “Somebody’s pregnant. There’s a crisis.”

Then, they got on the call with Travis. “My heart is racing,” the Good American founder told the musician. After he shared his plans to propose, both Kris and Khloé burst into tears.

“I am so happy for you guys,” Khloé said through tears. “I’m so happy because Kourt is going to be so happy. I do not cry and I’m crying because I’m happy and that’s, like, really f–king weird for me. … I can’t handle this.”

Kris went on to explain that Travis got the ring from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

“I’m so happy and I’m so happy to have you be a part of our family and everything,” Khloé continued. “We love you and oh, my God.”

Travis concluded their conversation telling them that he’s “never felt better or more sure about anything” in his life.

Kourtney announced that she and Travis had gotten engaged with an Instagram post in October 2021. “Forever,” she captioned the series of images. The DTA Records founder got down on one knee on the beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses.

They first sparked romance rumors in January 2021 and went Instagram official one month later. Throughout their time together, Kourtney and Travis have not shied away from packing on the PDA whenever they get the chance. Months after their engagement, the couple even had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3 after appearing at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“It’s not called ‘fake married!’ There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour … I’m like, ‘Are you guys lying?’” Kourtney explained during an April 4 Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance of the ceremony. “We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ And they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’ We just did it anyways. It’s what’s in the heart.”