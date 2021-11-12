Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are head over heels in love and they’re not afraid to show it every chance they get.

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, had the sweetest reaction after his fiancée gushed over his latest photo shoot at a gas station, captioned, “I’m all lost in the supermarket.”

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

“Obsessed with you and all your vegan stuff,” Kourtney, 42, commented with a tongue out emoji. Travis adorably replied to his future bride, “Obsessed with you lover.”

Fans are hoping to see the longtime friends-turned-engaged couple tie the knot on their upcoming Hulu series after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped following season 20 in June 2021.

Kris Jenner has already been “negotiating the terms and conditions” for Kourtney and Travis’ wedding to be shown on their family’s upcoming show, a source exclusively told In Touch in October. “The engagement will be aired on the Kardashians new Hulu series,” says the insider, noting Kris, 66, is working on getting their nuptials aired on their show too once they “decide on a date.”

The “Papercuts” drummer pulled out all the stops while proposing to Kourtney at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, getting down on one knee while standing alongside hundreds of red roses and lit candles on October 17.

“Forever @travisbarker,” she gushed in her announcement.

This will mark marriage No. 1 for Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, and marriage No. 3 for Travis.

Shutterstock (2)

Prior to his engagement to Kourtney, the “Adam’s Song” performer was wed to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008 and Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.

While Travis’ kids with Shanna, 15-year-old Alabama and 18-year-old Landon, have given their seal of approval to his romance with Kourtney, Scott, 38, has yet to speak out about the couple’s engagement.

Scott’s “true feelings” about Kourtney and Travis tying the knot will be shown on the famous family’s new Hulu show, an insider exclusively told In Touch about what to expect. “All the juicy details are being saved for the series,” says the insider. “It’s part of his contract to remain tight-lipped until around the time the episodes air.”

The dad of three “made it clear” he doesn’t want “cameras following his every move,” the source pointed out, teasing there will still be “shocks and surprises.”