Oooh la la! Travis Barker revealed the cheeky way his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, paid him tribute, sharing a photo on social media of a lacey pair of panties with his name engraved on them.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared the snapshot to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 19, for his 7.5 million followers to see. The post showcased the pair of white and gold, floral lace underwear belonging to the Poosh founder, 43, with the word “Travis” stitched on the center in light blue.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis shared the photo as part of a series of pictures in celebration of Father’s Day. Alongside it, he posted photos with each of his kids, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. The rocker also included a throwback photo of him and his dad Randy Barker.

“Thank you for such an amazing Father’s Day,” Travis captioned one of the photos, which Kourtney reshared and wrote, “You deserve the world and more.”

For her Dad’s Day post, Kourtney paid tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., sharing a sweet set of photos featuring moments from her upbringing with the former lawyer. She also posted snippets from her first Father’s Day celebration with her new husband.

The newlyweds celebrated their first Father’s Day as a married couple with an intimate outdoor meal that included a decadent tablescape with a white linen tablecloth, silver gothic-looking candlesticks and skull-themed dishware.

“Yum yum all vegan and gluten-free,” Kourtney wrote over a photo showing their Father’s Day meal of egg rolls, noodles, dumplings and more prepared by Kardashian family chef, Khristianne Uy, or “Chef K.”

Kourtney’s uploads from the day also showed an outdoor movie setup complete with a giant inflatable screen, speakers and outdoor couches, where the family would later watch Father of the Bride.

Travis also received praises on social media from his kids who shared their own shout-outs for their rocker dad. “Idk how you do it @Travis Barker With these three little crazy ass kids but at least we got stuck with a great dad love you so much,” Landon wrote via his Instagram Story. “I love u beyond words can describe, your [sic] somebody who always made sure family was first. I have so much respect for the ways you’ve taught me in many aspects, thank you for bringing me into this word [sic] and showing me how a real man treats you,” said Alabama.

Kourtney’s kids Mason, Reign and Penelope spent the day with their father Scott Disick.