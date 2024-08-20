Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been madly in love since they started dating in early 2021, but the reality TV star is struggling to keep up with her husband’s turbo-charged libido, and it seems to be causing trouble in paradise.

“The attraction between them is still there, but they’re not throwing themselves at each other or packing on the PDA nearly as much as they used to, and it’s been a tough adjustment for Travis,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“He can be quite needy and insecure with Kourtney,” the source adds, “and he gets a lot of reassurance from their marathon sex sessions.”

The Poosh founder, 45, and the Blink-182 drummer, 48, have been busy, though. Almost a year ago, in November 2023, the couple welcomed their first baby together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker — just a few months after Kourtney publicly announced her pregnancy at one of her husband’s concerts.

“Now that Kourtney’s got a new baby, she simply can’t keep up with his energy in the bedroom,” the source reveals. “She’s exhausted a lot of the time and just not in the mood the way she used to be.”

Celebrity Crossword 17 Crosswords Play now

The insider notes that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “still just as into him” as she was during their honeymoon phase “and totally in love, but she’d rather cuddle a lot of the time then go at it like rabbits, and that’s been tough for Travis to understand.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

After all, things have been hot and heavy between Kourtney and Travis since they began dating. On October 17, 2021, the musician got down on one knee to pop the question in a romantic — and quite elaborate — beachside proposal. And when it came to finally tying the knot, the pair did it three times.

Their surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony took place in April 2022 without an official marriage license. Then, a month later, they got legally married in Santa Barbara before jetting off to Italy for an extravagant ceremony on May 22, 2022, with their famous family members by their sides.

Things have clearly cooled between the Kardashians TV personality and rock star. “He tries to see things from her point of view and not put on the pressure, but no doubt it’s caused some stress in the relationship,” the source says.

As a mom of four, Kourtney is also dealing with her children’s different personalities. She also shares sons Reign, 9, and Mason, 14, as well as daughter Penelope, 12, with ex Scott Disick — and it was recently reported that her teenage son is distancing himself from his mom and stepdad.

In fact, on season 5 of The Kardashians, Penelope, Reign and Rocky joined their mom and Travis on a trip to Australia for Blink-182’s tour, but Mason was noticeably absent.

“It doesn’t help that they’ve had this drama with Mason choosing to live with Scott over them,” says In Touch‘s source. “Kourtney tries to cover it up, but she’s heartbroken over it and blaming herself, and that’s not exactly putting her in the mood for intimacy.”