Unbothered? Travis Barker gushed that he’ll be with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “forever” while sharing more intimate photos from their Paris trip amid drama with her ex Scott Disick.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 3. He shared three photos of himself and Kourtney, 42, packing on the PDA in front of the Eiffel Tower and another snapshot of them making out on a merry-go-round. The Poosh founder responded to the sweet post with five pleading face emojis.

Travis and Kourtney recently returned from a romantic trip around Europe. The pair spent time in Italy, where they attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, and jetted off to Paris for a couple of days before returning to their home state of California on September 1.

However, they encountered a bit of drama on their trip after Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged message from Scott, 38, shading the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Yo is this chick OK?!!! Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote to the male model, 28, along with a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat. The Flip It Like Disick alum and reality TV star share three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” the French athlete, who Kourtney dated from 2016 to 2018, responded. The screenshot showed Scott and Younes do not follow each other on Instagram.

“Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” Younes captioned the bombshell screenshot.

Scott and Kourtney have remained close coparents and friends since their split in 2015 after nearly a decade together. However, an insider revealed to Life & Style on September 2 things have been icy between the duo amid her relationship with Travis. Scott is currently dating girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the insider explained. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

