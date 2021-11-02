Thinking ahead? Travis Barker teased his and fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s top baby name if they ever decided to have kids, and unsurprisingly, it’s inspired by their favorite movie, True Romance.

“Our son’s name would be Elvis,” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, commented on a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, dressed in her Halloween costume. Travis’ comment is also a direct reference to Quentin Tarantino’s 1993 film, where main characters Clarence Worley and Alabama Whitman — who fall in love and get married during the course of the movie — name their son after the rock ‘n’ roll icon.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

For the holiday, the A-listers emulated Clarence and Alabama from True Romance, played by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, respectively.

“Alabama Worley,” Kourtney captioned the photo, in reference to the characters getting married. It’s unclear if Travis was simply making a cheeky reference to the movie or if he and his future bride have discussed the possibility of expanding their family together.

That being said, the name selection wouldn’t come as a huge surprise, considering the Can I Say author’s daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, is already named Alabama, 15, after Arquette’s character. The former couple, who divorced in 2008, also have an 18-year-old son named Landon.

As for Kourtney, she has three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. The Poosh founder and Travis got engaged on October 17 and both have been very open about how much they adore parenthood, so a baby could be part of their future plans.

Astrologer Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad, known as Esoteric Esa, told In Touch that there is a “huge potential” the couple could expand their family, according to their birth charts.

“Things will move fast for them,” Esa said. “There is huge potential for them to have at least one child together, and I would say a boy is more likely based off their charts.”

Kourtney and Travis’ bond over True Romance has been obvious throughout their whole relationship, but it doesn’t make everyone swoon, namely Shanna, 46.

A fan commented on the former Miss Universe’s Instagram that they found it “completely odd” and “so weird” that Kourtney and Travis dressed up as the characters from the 1993 film because it was his and Shanna’s “thing” when they were previously married. Besides their daughter’s name, Shanna claimed the exes also had a True Romance-themed wedding in 2004.

Shanna admitted she felt like it was an “episode of Punk’d.”

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

When a separate user tried to argue that it was Travis’ “favorite movie and he named their daughter,” Shanna immediately clapped back. “I’m pretty sure we named my daughter,” the Rhode Island native responded with a laughing emoji.