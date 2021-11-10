Is there anything that can cool off Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s passion? Not even a rainy European evening could stop them from having a hot moment of full-on tongue kissing action while underneath an umbrella.

Kourt, 42, shared the photo to her Instagram Stories on November 10, which was snapped by Instagram user @grey93 while the Poosh founder and Travis, 45, were in Venice, Italy, in late August. Judging from Kourtney’s outfit, the pair were having dinner just after attending the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show on August 29.

There’s a good reason Travis couldn’t keep his hands off his stunning future fiancée, as her dress was so sexy! The sheer D&G number featured a black push-up bra top and matching black underwear, with a sheath of see-through gray and pink floral patterns that showcased Kourt’s incredible figure.

Kourtney was seated on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in the photo, with her head turned to the side to give him a kiss. Travis had his arm firmly around his then-girlfriend’s waist, as one of her dress’ straps fell seductively down her arm from her shoulder.

Travis held a blue umbrella over the couple, who were seated outdoors at a white linen-covered table. His tongue was visible as he leaned into kiss Kourtney, as the pair once again showed that their desire cannot be contained, even over a rainy al fresco Italian dinner.

Kourtney and Travis’ trip to Venice was filled with so many romantic moments. The couple took a gondola ride where they held hands and gazed into each other’s eyes. They also locked hands during a more casual walk while eating gelato cones, which ended in the pair lying down together on the sofa of an outdoor lounge, making out and putting on PDA show for everyone to see.

Their physical attraction was so intense during the trip that it caused Kourtney’s ex-partner Scott Disick allegedly to message her other ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima about the red-hot photos he was seeing. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote. But Younes wasn’t taking the bait in throwing any shade at Kourtney, instead responding, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” and snarking back at Scott, “PS: I ain’t your bro.”

Younes shared the alleged exchange on his Instagram, adding, “Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, [tried] to stay quiet and be the nice guy.” Scott’s then-girlfriend of nearly a year, Amelia Gray Hamlin, dumped him less than a week later, while Travis went on to propose to Kourtney in a romantic beachside setting in Montecito, California, on October 17.