Article written in partnership with Ascend Agency

The diamond industry is ever-growing, but the diamonds themselves keep diminishing in number. Many look for diamond jewelry to stand out, but prices keep skyrocketing. But for celebrities, quality is everything. If you can meet their standard, clients will come for your products. That is the gap that only celebrity jeweler Brandon Di Lusso has exploited.

Brandon has become an overnight sensation for the quality of jewels he sells to celebrities and public figures across the country and throughout Canada. From experience, he knows the smoke and mirrors used in the diamond industry. But with technological advancement, customers are now more informed about the quality of diamond jewels. That, however, has not stopped other companies from competing for low prices by compromising on quality.

Brandon maintains transparency between himself and his clients. He discloses any information to customers, which has built trust and made him a reliable and preferred diamond jeweler in the United States and Canada. As a result, he has served the world’s biggest superstars, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Paula Abdul, and Megan Thee Stallion. Brandon considers this an achievement and great honor in the industry. But what makes him stand out?

Brandon has emerged as the best diamond Jeweler for many reasons. As you can guess, he keeps his clients informed and maintains trust. But that is not all. Brandon focuses more on the quality of his diamond jewels than anything else. He sources only the best natural diamonds and lab alternatives in bulk, ensuring every client gets the highest quality diamond jewelry possible. He does that while keeping the products affordable and within the budget of his celebrity customers and the general public. Brandon also leads the rest in marketing. He primarily leverages the power of social media to serve his clients. As mentioned, Brandon only sells to clients throughout the United States and Canada, but he plans to capture the UK market in early 2023.

Brandon has made a name for himself in the diamond industry. Many celebrities have recognized him for his beautiful jewelry. Among his achievements, he remembers the honor he got when Scott Disick invited him to showcase his work at his birthday function last summer.

However, the path to success was not without its challenges. Many brands now sell their products through social media. That implies the competition for brand awareness is stiff because the jewelry market is saturated. Brandon could never have made it if not for the quality of the diamond jewelry he offers. Many similar brands compete by keeping their prices down, but Brandon boasts of the timeless quality of his jewelry. His diamond jewelry can be passed down from generation to generation.

As a successful entrepreneur, Brandon has learned many lessons to share with the world. He advises everyone to make quality a priority over quantity or anything else. It is his secret to beating the competition. Brandon will break into the global market as he plans because of his dedication and continued product quality. He wants to deliver diamond jewels of the best quality and price and ensure 100% customer satisfaction.