Tori Spelling Reunites With Dean McDermott Amid Divorce

It seems Tori Spelling and estranged husband Dean McDermott are already on the amicable coparenting train. The estranged couple reunited for a Labor Day carnival with one of their kids five months after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s divorce filing.

Tori, 51, was spotted with Dean, 57, at a carnival at Whizin Market Square in Agoura Hills, California, on Monday, September 2, as seen in photos published by Page Six on Tuesday, September 3. The Saved by the Bell alum wore a white cropped T-shirt covered in a graffiti-style design and gray wide leg cargo pants. She completed the casual look with black Converse-style sneakers and her blonde hair pulled back into a low ponytail. Meanwhile, Tori’s estranged husband wore a black T-shirt and black framed glasses.

Sources told the outlet that the former couple attended the event with one of their sons, but it was not clear which child was present. Tori and Dean share five kids — Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7. The former Chopped Canada host also has a 25-year-old son named Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

The pair’s outing comes five months after In Touch confirmed that Tori had filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. The actress listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents viewed by In Touch in March.

Tori asked for sole physical and joint legal custody of their children and stated that she was open to letting Dean have visitation rights.

The Canadian actor previously confirmed their separation in a since-deleted Instagram post on June 17, 2023.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

During an April episode of her “MisSPELLING” podcast, Tori recalled an explosive argument that led to her split from Dean. She claimed that he said something “he knew would really be hurtful to hear.”

The mom of five did not share the exact comment her then-husband made, but she admitted that she “smashed” a loaded baked potato she had been making on the floor because she was so upset.

“This guttural scream came out of me,” she said. “It was beast-like. It wasn’t pretty at all.”

Tori said she then locked herself in their bedroom and claimed that Dean was “banging on the door.” He was eventually able to get in through an unlocked outdoor entrance and allegedly told her, ”‘I want a divorce. This is over.’ And I said, ‘OK. Great. OK,’” she continued.

Tori also claimed that Dean had “threatened” to divorce her “one million times” before the fight.

In May, Dean fired back at Tori’s divorce filing with his own paperwork, Us Weekly confirmed. He listed their date of separation as July 7, 2023, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, and requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids. Like Tori, Dean requested spousal support and asked that her rights to alimony be terminated.

“Tori isn’t surprised that Dean is asking for money,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on May 30. “She says that it’s typical of him to want to milk whatever financial support he can squeeze out of her. Tori knows that Dean loves them, but going for an obvious payday via the children and child support really upset her. You can bet that it’s going to get ugly in court.”