Tori Spelling Moves Out of Rental Home, Leaves It Trashed

Tori Spelling and her five children have moved out of their $15,000 per month rental home and the actress is being accused of leaving it trashed, with furniture and other items ​reportedly left on the street.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, had been living in the Woodland Hills, California, home since February. She shared the 3,000 square-foot house with children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed several sofas on the curb in front of the home, with one of them overturned. Other items, including cushions with the stuffing coming out of them, a pet carrier, what appeared to be a tent and numerous heavily-filled garbage bags, sat in a pile next to the driveway.

“Let’s just say I doubt she’ll be getting her security deposit back,” one neighbor told The Daily Mail.

“The smell of urine is everywhere, on the couch cushions and inside the home. There are marks all over the walls, from who knows what,” the person added. “It’s completely trashed. Just look at the big dumpster they had to bring in. It’s been filled up several times since she moved out on June 1.”

The home came fully furnished when Tori and her family moved in.

Being back in a house was a relief for the True Tori reality star. She and her family had major residential drama throughout 2023.

In May 2023, Tori revealed in an Instagram post, “Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for three years. My kids are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help.”

“It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed,” she wrote. “But, we now will vacate the home asap.”

The following month, Tori’s estranged husband, Dean McDermott, announced the pair had split in an Instagram post, which he deleted less than 24 hours later. Tori eventually filed for divorce in March.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean, 57, wrote on June 17, 2023. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

The Canada native later admitted he was drunk when he shared the post and entered rehab shortly thereafter. He has been residing in a sober living home since completing treatment.

By July 2023, Tori and her kids were living in a $100 per night Hollywood motel. Things seemed even more dire in August 2023 when the group was photographed living in an RV at a Ventura County, California, campground.

“As long as we have each other …” the Stori Telling author captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on August 11, 2023, showing RV life with her kids. They were seen in their sleeping areas inside the vehicle, as well as in photos on the beach.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tori later claimed they were taking a summer road trip ​in the RV before the kids headed back to school, but revealed daughter Stella was bullied when she returned to classes by fellow students who asked if she was “homeless.”

“My daughter is like, ‘People already talk about us at school. They know you and they know the family and they read the press,’” the Craft Wars star said during the debut episode of her “Misspelling” podcast on March 31.

“She had someone come up to her at school and ask, ‘Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom, right?’” she continued, adding Stella “was shamed.”