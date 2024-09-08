Tori Spelling ‘Seriously Thinking About Joining’ OnlyFans Following Friend Denise Richards’ Lead
After raking in millions from her successful OnlyFans sexpot adventure, Denise Richards, 53, is now inspiring other career-challenged stars to follow her lead — and a source exclusively tells In Touch her latest recruit is budget-challenged Tori Spelling!
“With Denise’s guidance, Tori, 51, is seriously thinking about joining the adult subscription platform, where she could potentially cash in big-time,” the source dishes.
“Denise has become the unofficial celebrity ambassador for OnlyFans.”
“Several big stars, including a few former Real Housewives and even a TV presenter, have reached out to her for advice about joining!”
