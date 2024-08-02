Tori Spelling said she might have to turn to making content for OnlyFans in order to pay her five kids’ college tuitions.

During the Thursday, August 1, episode of her “MiSPELLING” podcast, guest William Shatner pointed out that Tori, 51, has “numerous children going to school.”

“And the university, which they will eventually go to, I’m here to tell you is inordinately [expensive],” William, 93, added. “I mean, it’s just crazy.”

Tori acknowledged the issue, responding, “I’m gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with estranged husband Dean McDermott.

After William admitted he wasn’t familiar with OnlyFans, Tori did her best to describe the adult subscription website. “I guess, originally, it was more women in the field — not sex workers, but along those lines,” she said.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute,” William interrupted. “When you say ‘not sex workers, but along those lines,’ they either are, or they aren’t. They’re either putting out, or they’re not putting out.” He then asked if people use OnlyFans if they are “looking for sexual adventure?”

“Yes,” Tori answered. “But OnlyFans transformed into — now there’s comedians on and there’s chefs on, and it’s videos, and people pay. It’s, like, you could subscribe. But a lot of actresses do it now and they show things.”

After William asked what sort of “things” were shown, Tori explained, “So if you’re on in a bikini or something revealing, if people subscribe and they pay more, they can get, like, a shot of you with, like, your breast showing, or …” William then guessed that the content creators have “everything showing.”

“If you want!” Tori responded. “If you choose.”

“So what you’re saying is that there’s an app that you can go to to get financial help — like GoFundMe,” William said, suggesting that she could start a fundraiser called, “I need help raising my kids.”

Tori laughed at the idea and said, “I need that. Can we start that for me? Educating my kids about money so they don’t turn out like me.”

The California native said she was considering venturing into OnlyFans amid her ongoing money problems. Tori filed for divorce from Dean, 57, in March and asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody, noting that he could have visitation rights. Dean then fired back by requesting spousal support, joint physical and legal custody of their children.

After he made his requests, an insider exclusively told In Touch Tori wasn’t “surprised that Dean is asking for money.”

“She says that it’s typical of him to want to milk whatever financial support he can squeeze out of her,” the source shared, adding that she doesn’t plan to budge when it comes to custody of their kids. “Tori knows that Dean loves them, but going for an obvious payday via the children and child support really upset her. You can bet that it’s going to get ugly in court.”